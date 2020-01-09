Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Amy Jarrell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Amy Jarrell


1955 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Amy Jarrell Obituary
Amy Jarrell

age 64, passed away Jan. 4, 2020 at Mount Carmel East Hospital due to complications from long term health issues. She was born Dec. 5, 1955 at Union Hospital, she resided in New Philadelphia her entire life but moved to Pataskala Oaks Care Center in June 2010. She was employed by Delphian Motor Inn, Texas Roadhouse in New Philadelphia and Mercy Medical Center Cafeteria.

She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer (Craig) White; grandchildren, Madeline White and Evan White of Gahanna, Ohio; sister, Jean Tedrick of Dover; brother, Gary (Marla) Tedrick of New Philadelphia; her former husband, Patrick Jarrell of Massillon. She was preceded in death by her parents, Annabelle and Frank Tedrick and her sister, Christine Tedrick.

Per her wishes there will be no funeral service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pataskala Oaks Care Center Resident Activities Fund, 144 E. Broad St., Pataskala, OH 43062.
Published in The Times Reporter on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Amy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -