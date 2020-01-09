|
Amy Jarrell
age 64, passed away Jan. 4, 2020 at Mount Carmel East Hospital due to complications from long term health issues. She was born Dec. 5, 1955 at Union Hospital, she resided in New Philadelphia her entire life but moved to Pataskala Oaks Care Center in June 2010. She was employed by Delphian Motor Inn, Texas Roadhouse in New Philadelphia and Mercy Medical Center Cafeteria.
She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer (Craig) White; grandchildren, Madeline White and Evan White of Gahanna, Ohio; sister, Jean Tedrick of Dover; brother, Gary (Marla) Tedrick of New Philadelphia; her former husband, Patrick Jarrell of Massillon. She was preceded in death by her parents, Annabelle and Frank Tedrick and her sister, Christine Tedrick.
Per her wishes there will be no funeral service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pataskala Oaks Care Center Resident Activities Fund, 144 E. Broad St., Pataskala, OH 43062.
Published in The Times Reporter on Jan. 9, 2020