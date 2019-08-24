Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alexander Funeral Home
8612 Ohio 39
Millersburg, OH 44654
(330) 674-4811
Calling hours
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Messiah Amish Mennonite Church
5237 SR 557
Millersburg,, OH
View Map
Calling hours
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Messiah Amish Mennonite Church
5237 SR 557
Millersburg, OH
View Map
Calling hours
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Messiah Amish Mennonite Church
5237 SR 557
Millersburg, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Messiah Amish Mennonite Church
5237 SR 557
Millersburg, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ANDREW MILLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANDREW A. MILLER Jr.


1954 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ANDREW A. MILLER Jr. Obituary
Andrew A. Miller JR.

65, of Millersburg, Ohio, died on August 22, 2019 at Akron General Hospital after a sudden illness. He was born in Millersburg on April 28, 1954 to Andrew JA and Barbara (Yoder) Miller. On Sept. 17, 1983 he married Liz (Wengerd) Miller. Andy was self employed and was recognized by his blue dump truck. For more than forty years he gave service to J. Miller & Son Excavating. In addition he had many independent customers in the community. Andy enjoyed serving others and was a faithful member at Messiah Amish Mennonite Church.

Surviving in addition to his wife of nearly 36 years, are two sons, Brandon of the home and Steven of Uhrichsville, O., five brothers, John of Wilmot, Abe (Darla) and Mose (Amy) of Trail, Robert (Jane) of Clarkrange, Tn., and Urias (Kathy) of McPherson, Kansas, four sisters, Verba and Sarah of Trail, Anna (Alvin JR) Yoder, of Trinidad, Co., and Mary of Winesburg. He is preceded in death by his parents, 2 brothers, Edward and Eli, and an infant brother.

Funeral services will be held Monday August 26 at 10 AM at Messiah Amish Mennonite Church, 5237 SR 557, Millersburg, O. 44654. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Friends may call at the church from 5 to 8 PM on Saturday, 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM on Sunday. Alexander Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Those wishing to share a memory or make on-line condolences may do so by visiting www.alexanderfhinc.com.

Alexander Funeral Home

330-674-4811
Published in The Times Reporter on Aug. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ANDREW's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now