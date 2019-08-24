|
Andrew A. Miller JR.
65, of Millersburg, Ohio, died on August 22, 2019 at Akron General Hospital after a sudden illness. He was born in Millersburg on April 28, 1954 to Andrew JA and Barbara (Yoder) Miller. On Sept. 17, 1983 he married Liz (Wengerd) Miller. Andy was self employed and was recognized by his blue dump truck. For more than forty years he gave service to J. Miller & Son Excavating. In addition he had many independent customers in the community. Andy enjoyed serving others and was a faithful member at Messiah Amish Mennonite Church.
Surviving in addition to his wife of nearly 36 years, are two sons, Brandon of the home and Steven of Uhrichsville, O., five brothers, John of Wilmot, Abe (Darla) and Mose (Amy) of Trail, Robert (Jane) of Clarkrange, Tn., and Urias (Kathy) of McPherson, Kansas, four sisters, Verba and Sarah of Trail, Anna (Alvin JR) Yoder, of Trinidad, Co., and Mary of Winesburg. He is preceded in death by his parents, 2 brothers, Edward and Eli, and an infant brother.
Funeral services will be held Monday August 26 at 10 AM at Messiah Amish Mennonite Church, 5237 SR 557, Millersburg, O. 44654. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Friends may call at the church from 5 to 8 PM on Saturday, 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM on Sunday. Alexander Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Those wishing to share a memory or make on-line condolences may do so by visiting www.alexanderfhinc.com.
Alexander Funeral Home
330-674-4811
Published in The Times Reporter on Aug. 24, 2019