|
|
Andrew H. Shaum
age 67, of Mill Hill Road, Scio, (Tappan Lake) Ohio, died suddenly early Friday morning, Aug. 23, 2019 in the Trinity West Hospital at Steubenville. He was born Aug. 6, 1952 in Mansfield, Ohio and was the son of the late Floyd and Janice Free Shaum. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a bother, Danny Sherry. He retired as an auto mechanic from Tuscarawas Auto Parts in New Philadelphia where he was employed from 1989 - 2001. He moved to the Tappan Lake area from Mansfield in 1989, he always had a strong desire to live near the water. Here, he enjoyed fishing and spent hours sitting at the Tappan Dam Spillway fishing and reflecting. He appreciated the time that he spent with his family and many friends.
He is survived by his wife, Deanna M. (Baker) Shaum, whom he married May 21, 2005; three daughters, Tina Shaum, Mrs. Janel (Tony) Lawhen, and Amber Shaum, all of Mansfield, Ohio a sister, Jill Weaver of Las Vegas, Nev; and two brothers, Willie Shaum of Mansfield and Ted (Sharon) Shaum of Texas.
A Memorial Gathering will be observed from 2 until 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 at The Emerson Hall, 255 Second Street N.E., New Philadelphia, Ohio. The Baxter-Gardner Funeral Home at Sherrodsville is handling arrangements. To leave an online condolence message please visit the funeral home website.
Baxter-Gardner
(740) 269-9225
www.baxtergardner.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Aug. 28, 2019