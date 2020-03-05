|
Andrew Joseph "Drew" Keller
29, of Uhrichsville, passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020 at his home. A son of Phillip L. and Ann M. (Consolo) Keller, Drew was born July 6, 1990 in Union Hospital at Dover. Drew graduated from Tuscarawas Central Catholic High School at New Philadelphia in 2009. He then continued his education at the University of Toledo where he graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Criminal Justice in 2012. In 2014, Drew graduated from the Police Academy at Central Ohio Technical College and in 2018 from Tiffin University with a Master's of Science Degree in Criminal Justice with a concentration in Homeland Security Administration. As a young child, Drew very much enjoyed portraying an Indian boy in the outdoor drama, Trumpet in the Land. He was proud to have traveled with the People to People Student Ambassador Program to England, Ireland, Wales and Australia. And, while in high school, Drew was a member of the football and wrestling teams, the National Honor Society and was a Boys' State Delegate. Drew's greatest joy in life came from his years in law enforcement, especially working for the Village of Dennison as a K-9 Officer with his beloved partner, Bronco.
He is survived by his parents, Phil and Ann Keller; a grandmother, Vie Ann Keller; aunts, Jackie Keller, Carla (Dave) Thompson and Elaine (Ted) Reinhard; his cousins, Matt, Molly and Micah and Erik and Kelsi and his police K-9, Bronco. Drew was preceded in death by his grandparents, Richard and Mary Consolo and Jerome Keller.
Visitation will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020 in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia starting with a private visitation for members of law enforcement, safety forces and affiliates from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Public visitation will then be held from 5 to 8 p.m. in the funeral home with a Christian Wake Service being held at 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 10 a.m. in Sacred Heart Catholic Church at New Philadelphia with Father Jeff Coning officiating. A luncheon will follow at the church. A private family burial will be held in St. Joseph's Cemetery at Tiffin, Ohio. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Drew by visiting the funeral home website, www.geibcares.com. Contributions may be made in Drew's memory to the Dennison Police Department K-9 Fund, 302 Grant Street, Dennison, OH 44621 or to Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 139 Third Street NE, New Philadelphia,
OH 44663.
Published in The Times Reporter on Mar. 5, 2020