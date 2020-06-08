Angela Marteny18, of Mineral City, died suddenly Thursday June 4, 2020 at Union Hospital in Dover surrounded by her family. Born January 15, 2002 in Dover, she was a daughter of Betsy Martin of Mineral City and Michael Marteny. Angela was a 2020 graduate of Wadsworth High School, where she sang in the choir, and was employed at Wendy's in Wadsworth.She is survived by her twin sister Courtney Marteny of Wadsworth, two brothers Tre' Martin of Akron, Dakota Martin of Zoarville and her grandmother Nancy Martin of Mineral City.Private family funeral services will be held at the Lebold-Smith Funeral Home in Bolivar. Cremation will follow services. To share a memory, please visit the funeral home's web site.Lebold-Smith330-874-3113