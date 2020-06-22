Angelene Marie Stamm
69 of New Philadelphia departed this life on Thursday June 18, 2020 at Aultman Hospital in Canton, following a sudden illness, with her daughter by her side. Born in Dover, Ohio on September 1, 1950, Angie was the daughter of the late John and Lena Calai. She grew up in a large, loving family devoted to God and family bonds. A lifelong resident of New Philadelphia, Angie graduated from New Philadelphia High School in 1968, along with her husband of 49 years, Ross Stamm, whom she married on July 31, 1971. Angie was employed by Conley's Department Store in Midvale before devoting her life to raising her two children. A woman of deep faith, Angie was a devoted member of Sacred Heart Church in New Philadelphia doing the Lord's good work, having served for many years in Sacred Heart Altar Society and the RCIA Program, helping to initiate many new people into the Catholic faith. Angie enjoyed theatre and the arts, and she served as an usher at The Performing Arts Center at Kent State Tuscarawas.
Her family always came first, and was the most important part of her life, as she spent many happy hours bringing her extended family together by the pool and the beach in summer and by the fireside in winter. Her life was made complete by the birth of her Grandson; Hilton, whom she loved with all her heart. Being "Granny" to Hilton brought her immense joy, and her devotion to him will long be remembered by all who knew her. Angie's life is a testament that Angels do walk among us. Angie will be sadly missed by her husband, Ross Stamm; their children: Matt Stamm and Rachel Stamm (James Pietro) of New Philadelphia, and one grandchild, Hilton Pietro. Completing the family are her sisters; Kathleen (Harold) Reed and Mary Jo Fait of New Philadelphia, and John (Rae Ann) Calai of Millersburg, as well as numerous nieces and nephews, and a close-knit circle of friends. In addition to her parents, Angie was preceded in death by her brother, Charles Calai, a nephew, Joshua Calai, and beloved Mother-in-law, Geneva Ickes.
Friends will be received on Wednesday June 24, 2020 from 4:00-6:00 pm at the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home and Crematory in New Philadelphia. We ask that guests with underlying conditions arrive first, between 4-5 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday June 25, 2020 at 10:00 am at Sacred Heart Church in New Philadelphia. Guests in attendance are asked to sit in appropriately marked pews. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in New Philadelphia. Due to Covid 19, safety precautions will be taken. With that in mind, the 6-foot rule will be honored and all guests, whose health allows, are to wear a mask. For the safety of everyone, and to allow other guests to pay their respects, we politely ask that visitors do not linger at the funeral home after greeting the Stamm family. Memorial contributions in Angie's name may be directed to Sacred Heart Church, 139 Third Street NE, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Angie by visiting the funeral home's website at: www.GeibCares.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Jun. 22, 2020.