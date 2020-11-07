1/1
ANGELINE W. GEORGE
1931 - 2020
Angeline W. George

89, of Walnut Creek, formerly of Newcomerstown, passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Walnut Hills Nursing Home. She was born February 24, 1931 in Oak Harbor to the late Paul and Wanda (Harder) Wargosky. She received her bachelor degree from Bowling Green. She was a homemaker and loved working on the farm with Roger. She was a member of the Newcomerstown Board of Education for many years. She was a very active and longtime member of Christ United Methodist Church of Newcomerstown where she taught Sunday School among many other things. On July 4, 1959, she married Roger George who passed away on June 22, 2011.

Angeline is survived by her children: Martin (Sharon) George of Muncie, IN, Weston (Chanin) George of Hartville, and Melanie (Jason) Davis of N. Canton; grandchildren: Lauren, Shaina, Lexie, Christian, and Colton; and her sister, Rosemary Weirich.

Private services and burial will be held at West Lawn Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at:

www.addyfuneralhome.com

Addy Funeral Home, 740-498-8111

Published in The Times Reporter on Nov. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Addy Funeral Home Inc
406 W State St
Newcomerstown, OH 43832
(740) 498-8111
