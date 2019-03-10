|
Angelo T. "Farmer" Tristano
"Together Again"
85, of Roswell, died
Friday, March 8, 2019 in Sycamore Run Nursing Home in Millersburg. Born July 17, 1933 in Roswell, he was the son of the late Benjamin and Roma (Tinor) Tristano. Farmer honorably served his country during the Korean War in the United States Army. Professionally, Farmer worked for the former IF Sales. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather, who always enjoyed being at the family cabin at Clendening Lake where he was an avid fisherman. He was also well-known for his famous turtle soup.
Farmer married the love of his life, the former Shelby J. Fox, on December 13, 1952. Together, they raised five children. Farmer will be greatly missed by his children, Darlene (Larry) Austin of Bowerston, Terry (Carolyn) Tristano of Stillwater, Lori Tristano of New Philadelphia, and Julie (Howard) Lute of Roswell; 20 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren; special cousin and best friend, Evelyn "Doozie" (Gary) Lineberry, and special cousin, Irene "Tootsie" Evans; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Farmer was preceded in passing by his parents, wife, and his son, Tony Tristano.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, March 12, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. and from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia. A service celebrating Angelo's life will be held in the funeral home on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow the service at Sherrodsville Memorial Gardens where VFW honors will be rendered. To sign the online guest book and express condolences, please visit the funeral home website at www.GeibCares.com.
Published in The Times Reporter on Mar. 10, 2019