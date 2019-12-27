The Times Reporter Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith Funeral Home
115 Andreas Dr
Sugarcreek, OH 44681
(330) 852-2141
Resources
More Obituaries for Anita Burkholder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anita P. Burkholder

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anita P. Burkholder Obituary
Anita P. Burkholder

3 1/2 month old daughter of Paul I. and Ada Mae (Hershberger) Burkholder of 30081 SR 93, Fresno, died Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019 at her home. She was born in Millersburg on Sept. 8, 2019. Her parents are members of the Old Order Amish Church.

She is survived by 13 uncles; seven aunts; grandparents, Ivan and Lena Burkholder of Millersburg and Dan and Amanda Hershberger of Sugarcreek; and great-grandparents, Anna Burkholder and Levi and Lizzie Troyer all of Millersburg, John and Mattie Hershberger of Sugarcreek, and Edna Nisley of Millersburg. She was preceded in death by her two great-grandfathers, Eli and Henry and her great-grandmother Sarah.

Services were held on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Mervin Miller residence, 30908 TR 89, Fresno, with Bishop Lloyd Yoder officiating. Burial will be in the Miller Cemetery in Crawford Twp., Coshocton County. Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek.

Smith-Varns

330-852-2141

www.smithfuneral.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Dec. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Smith Funeral Home
Download Now