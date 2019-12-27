|
Anita P. Burkholder
3 1/2 month old daughter of Paul I. and Ada Mae (Hershberger) Burkholder of 30081 SR 93, Fresno, died Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019 at her home. She was born in Millersburg on Sept. 8, 2019. Her parents are members of the Old Order Amish Church.
She is survived by 13 uncles; seven aunts; grandparents, Ivan and Lena Burkholder of Millersburg and Dan and Amanda Hershberger of Sugarcreek; and great-grandparents, Anna Burkholder and Levi and Lizzie Troyer all of Millersburg, John and Mattie Hershberger of Sugarcreek, and Edna Nisley of Millersburg. She was preceded in death by her two great-grandfathers, Eli and Henry and her great-grandmother Sarah.
Services were held on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Mervin Miller residence, 30908 TR 89, Fresno, with Bishop Lloyd Yoder officiating. Burial will be in the Miller Cemetery in Crawford Twp., Coshocton County. Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek.
Published in The Times Reporter on Dec. 27, 2019