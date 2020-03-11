|
|
Ann C. Hupp
83, of Dover, formerly of New Philadelphia, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020 in Hennis Care Center at Bolivar. Born in Staten Island, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late John R. and Anna M. (Damora) Carr. She was a 1954 graduate of St. Ann's Academy in West Palm Beach, Fla., and was a homemaker. Ann enjoyed many things which included camping, traveling, mailing cards and letters to her family and friends, her Diet Pepsi and being a member of Rejoice Women's fellowship. Most of all, Ann loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and her great-grandchildren. She cared for and loved many people in her life but none more than her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
On Nov. 22, 1954, she married John "Jack" V. Hupp and together shared over 53 years of marriage before his passing in October 2008. Surviving are her children, Jack (Terri) Hupp of Sherrodsville, Mike (Sue) Hupp of Huntsville, Dawn (Bob) Mendoza of Columbus, Steve (Cheryl) Hupp of West Lafayette, Mark Hupp of Rohnert Park, Calif., Lori (Tim) Beitzel of Bolivar, Scot Hupp of New Philadelphia, Todd Hupp of New Philadelphia and Dan (Janice) Hupp of Sherrodsville; more than 50 grandchildren and great-grandchildren; two sisters and one brother.
In keeping with her wishes, Ann is to be cremated through the care of the Geib Funeral Center & Crematory at Dover where a memorial service celebrating Ann's life will be held Thursday evening, March 12, 2020 at 7 p.m. with her son, Jack Hupp officiating. The family will receive friends Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Geib Funeral Center at Dover. The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Community Hospice, Truman House, 716 Commercial Avenue SW, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Ann by visiting the funeral home's website at www.GeibCares.com.
Published in The Times Reporter on Mar. 11, 2020