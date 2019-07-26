Home

POWERED BY

Services
Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory
116 Second Street NE
New Philadelphia, OH 44663
330-343-5506
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Graham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann E. Graham

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ann E. Graham Obituary
Ann E. Graham

88, of New Philadelphia, died Thursday, July 25, 2019 in Community Hospice House at New Philadelphia following a period of declining health. A daughter of the late Victor and Mary (Dichiera) Rotondo, Ann was born April 4, 1931 at Dover, Ohio. Ann graduated from St. Mary's High School in Dennison. For 40 years, along with her late husband, Pat, she owned and operated Ringside Tavern at Dover. Following her retirement from the tavern, Ann went to work in the printing room at the Times Reporter until her late 70's. She was an avid fan of the Dallas Cowboys and Cleveland Indians. Ann also enjoyed playing BINGO and traveling to Wheeling to play the slot machines.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Patrick and Anna Graham of Dover; and dear friends, Gary and Mary Ann Spargrove. Ann was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Gilbert "Pat" Graham who passed away on August 3, 2012; a sister, Theresa Marie Free; two brothers, Frank (Audrey) Rotondo and Jim (Deidre) Rotondo and her aunt, Lena Dichiera.

In keeping with Ann's wishes, there will be no calling hours or services and cremation will take place through the care of the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Ann by visiting the funeral home website, www.geibcares.com. Contributions may be made in Ann's memory to Community Hospice of Tuscarawas County, 716 Commercial Avenue SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663.
Published in The Times Reporter on July 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ann's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now