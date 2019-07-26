|
Ann E. Graham
88, of New Philadelphia, died Thursday, July 25, 2019 in Community Hospice House at New Philadelphia following a period of declining health. A daughter of the late Victor and Mary (Dichiera) Rotondo, Ann was born April 4, 1931 at Dover, Ohio. Ann graduated from St. Mary's High School in Dennison. For 40 years, along with her late husband, Pat, she owned and operated Ringside Tavern at Dover. Following her retirement from the tavern, Ann went to work in the printing room at the Times Reporter until her late 70's. She was an avid fan of the Dallas Cowboys and Cleveland Indians. Ann also enjoyed playing BINGO and traveling to Wheeling to play the slot machines.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Patrick and Anna Graham of Dover; and dear friends, Gary and Mary Ann Spargrove. Ann was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Gilbert "Pat" Graham who passed away on August 3, 2012; a sister, Theresa Marie Free; two brothers, Frank (Audrey) Rotondo and Jim (Deidre) Rotondo and her aunt, Lena Dichiera.
In keeping with Ann's wishes, there will be no calling hours or services and cremation will take place through the care of the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Ann by visiting the funeral home website, www.geibcares.com. Contributions may be made in Ann's memory to Community Hospice of Tuscarawas County, 716 Commercial Avenue SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663.
Published in The Times Reporter on July 26, 2019