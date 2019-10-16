Home

Peter Rossi & Son Chapel
1884 North Road NE
Warren, OH 44483
(330) 372-4211
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel
1884 North Rd. NE
Warren, OH
Service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
6:00 PM
Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel
1884 North Rd. NE
Warren, OH
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church
Warren, OH
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church
429 High St.
Warren, OH
ANN E. KASSOS


1969 - 2019
ANN E. KASSOS Obituary
Ann E. Kassos

49, of Warren, passed away on Sunday afternoon,

October 13, 2019 at University Hospital Ahuja Medical Center from congestive heart failure. Ann was born November 8, 1969 in Akron, the daughter of Philip and Donna (Allbritton) Weidman. She was a 1988 graduate of Dover High School and continued her education at Akron University. Ann was employed as an office clerk for the last 20 years at Premium Meats and was an active member at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church. Ann had many passions throughout her life. She enjoyed reading, cross stitching, and watching movies. She always made her family her top priority and loved spending time with them.

She leaves behind to hold onto to her precious memories her husband of over 27 years, Matthew "Matt" Kassos whom she married August 23, 1992; three children: Katherine "Katie" Kassos, Nicholas "Nick" Kassos and Elizabeth "Beth" Kassos all of Warren; her mother, Donna Weidman of Warren; her father, Philip Weidman of Dover; a brother, Michael (Vicky) Weidman of Dover; a sister, Amanda (Brett) Wilcox of Dover; and a father-in-law, Michael Kassos of Warren; along with nieces, nephews, cousin and

friends. Ann was preceded in death by mother-in-law, Harriet Kassos; step-father, Dr. Thomas Urbain; and step-mother, Sheri Weidman.

Family and friends may pay their respects Thursday, October 17, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. with a 6:00 p.m. Trisagion Service and Friday from 10:00 to 10:30 a.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Rd. NE, Warren, Ohio 44483. There will be a funeral service Friday, October 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Warren, with Fr. Constantine Valantasis officiating. Burial will take place at Howland Township Cemetery, Howland. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Ann's name to St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 429 High St., Warren, Ohio 44484. Family and friends may visit: www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to view this obituary, sign the guestbook, and send condolences to Ann's family.

Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 330-372-4211
Published in The Times Reporter on Oct. 16, 2019
