1/1
Ann E. White
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ann E. White

72, of North Canton, Ohio passed into heaven Friday, July 31, 2020 after a 5-year courageous battle with cancer. She was born February 14, 1948 to Dr. Robert and Opal Hines of Uhrichsville, Ohio. She graduated from Claymont High School in 1966 as the salutatorian. She married Robert White in June 1968. They moved to Del Rio, Texas for two years while Bob finished his Air Force enlistment and then to North Canton where they have lived for 50 years. Ann graduated from Malone College with a degree in Social Studies, a second degree from Walsh College in special education and finally a master's degree from Ashland University in curriculum and instruction. She was a lifelong teacher for 35 years, choosing a career path that drew her to help the most challenging students, often at the risk of her own personal safety. Ann's desire to serve, brought her to Massillon State Hospital where she taught adolescents with mental illness, and then to Indian River where she taught juveniles with serious criminal offenses. Ann was a teacher and mentor as she worked after hours, directed social events and related to her students as if they were her own children. In doing so she had untold positive effects on their lives. Her efforts did not go unnoticed, winning multiple teacher-of-the-year awards from Indian River and the entire Ohio Department of Youth Services system.

Ann is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Robert White; her three siblings: Carole Zay of Canal Fulton, Robert (Carol) Hines of Wooster and Alicia (Darryl) Russ of Alliance; nieces and nephews; and dear friend, Laurel Schmid. Ann loved her husband, family, friends, students, her pets and the outdoors. Ann and Bob converted their backyard into a beautiful animal sanctuary where the wildlife would gather and enjoy the safety of their surroundings. Ann and Bob, as well as family and friends, would sit on their back porch to appreciate the tranquil garden setting and all the woodland creatures, particularly deer, that would come to visit on a daily basis. With her strength of character and determination, Ann fought her battle like a champion with little complaint. She will be remembered as a true warrior, a soldier who fought for her life with dignity and grace, a wonderful loving wife and a very special sister and friend.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society and Cancer Society of Stark County of which she was an avid supporter. Online condolences may be made at www.Legacy.com. There will be a private service for family and friends in the future. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Reporter on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vrabel Funeral Home
1425 S. Main Street
North Canton, OH 44720
330-452-4041
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Vrabel Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
August 8, 2020
You are in our thoughts as you face the loss of your beloved wife.May your memories be many and help you thru this difficult time.
Ed & Adair Kleski
August 8, 2020
I had the pleasure of knowing Ann while she volunteered with Stark Parks.
She was quick to sign up for many different activities and brought a sunny outlook to every event she attended. Whether helping people with kayaking at Summer Spash or Trailblazing the many miles of trails she was a wonderful park ambassador and her hours of service were greatly appreciated.
Cynthia Zutavern
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved