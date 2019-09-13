|
|
Ann M. Dooling (Kaplan)
98, died peacefully on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at St. Mary of the Woods in Avon Ohio, where she resided. Born August 31, 1921, in Windber, Pa. to the late Peter and Anna Kaplan. Ann was married for 50 years to John Edward Dooling, who passed away in 1998. They moved to Dennison Ohio after being married in Cleveland and resided there until they moved to Columbus Ohio in 1973. Ann retired from the Ohio Public Employees Retirement System (OPERS) in 1986. After retiring, they moved to Dover Ohio and Ann moved to Avon Lake in 2001. Ann was a member of St Joseph Catholic Church in Avon Lake and enjoyed activities in retirement such as bowling, playing bridge and bingo.
Ann is survived by one son, Jack (Sally) Dooling of Dover Ohio; as well as three daughters, Adele Dooling of Avon Ohio, Ellen (Rich) Robbin of Columbus Ohio; and Patty (Mark) Smallsreed of Marana, Ariz. Ann was Gigi to six grandchildren, Megan (Steve) Bender, Shannon (Tony) Eichelberger, Kelly (Adam) Bott, Terah (Brad) Webb, Jeremy Robbin and Michael (Emily) Robbin, and seven great grandchildren. Ann is also survived by a brother, James (Jane) Kaplan of Williamsburg, Va.
A funeral mass will be held on Thursday, September 19 at 11:00 a.m. in the St. Joseph Catholic Church, 613 N. Tuscarawas Ave., Dover, Ohio, with Fr. Jimmy Hatfield officiating. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery at Dennison. The family will be receiving friends at the church one hour prior to the service on Thursday. The Toland-Herzig Funeral Home and Crematory at Dover is handling arrangements. Those wishing to express their fondest memories of Ann may do so by visiting the online obituaries link on the funeral home's website at www.tolandherzig.com Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of The Western Reserve of Cleveland, www.hospicewr.org, or the in her memory.
Published in The Times Reporter on Sept. 13, 2019