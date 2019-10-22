|
|
Anna Martinelli Fiora
102, of New Philadelphia, passed away peacefully under the care of Community Hospice on October 19, 2019.
Father Jeff Coning will celebrate Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 2 p.m. in Sacred Heart Church. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery at New Philadelphia.
Published in The Times Reporter on Oct. 22, 2019