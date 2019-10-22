Home

Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Sacred Heart Church
ANN MARTINELLI FIORA

ANN MARTINELLI FIORA Obituary
Anna Martinelli Fiora

102, of New Philadelphia, passed away peacefully under the care of Community Hospice on October 19, 2019.

Father Jeff Coning will celebrate Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 2 p.m. in Sacred Heart Church. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery at New Philadelphia.

To share memories and condolences with the family, or to light a candle of remembrance, please visit the funeral home website at www.GeibCares.com.
Published in The Times Reporter on Oct. 22, 2019
