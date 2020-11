Or Copy this URL to Share

Anna E. Miller



84 of 3595 Township Rd 414, Dundee, passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 after a period of declining health.



Funeral services will be held at the home on Friday, November 6th, at 9 a.m. Friends may call after 1 p.m. on Wednesday and anytime on Thursday. A full obituary will follow in tomorrow's paper.



Miller Funeral Care -



Walnut Creek, Ohio



330-893-2273



