Anna E Miller



84, of 3595 TR 414, Dundee passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at her home after a period of declining health. She was born on February 13, 1936 to the late Eli S. and Elizabeth (Yoder) Mast. On January 30, 1958 she married Monroe J. Miller who preceded her in death on February 28, 2014. Anna was a homemaker and a member of the Old Order Amish Church.



She is survived by her children, Reuben (Elizabeth) Miller of Dundee, Jonas (Sarah) Miller of Dundee, Esther (Robert) Miller of Sugarcreek, Aaron (Martha) Miller of the home, Mary (Roy) Raber of Baltic, Elizabeth (Paul) Erb of Millersburg, Rebecca (Malva) Nisley of Millersburg, Naomi (John) Yoder of Baltic, Moses (Fannie) Miller of Dundee, and Andrew (Kathryn) Miller of Millersburg; two sisters Amanda (Roman) Miller and Mary Ann (late Dan) Kline, both of Millersburg; a brother-in-law Jacob Yoder; 72 grandchildren and 96 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and her husband Monroe, she is preceded in death by an infant daughter; two great grandchildren; her brother Dan (Donna) Mast; three sisters Ella (Aden J. C.) Miller, Bena (Henry) Raber, and Jemima Yoder; and a brother-in-law Dan Kline.



Funeral services will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, November 6 at the home with Bishop Eli N. Hershberger officiating. Burial will follow in the Miller Cemetery located on the family farm. Friends may call after 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday and any time on Thursday. A special thank you to LifeCare Hospice for their assistance during this time.



Miller Funeral Care – Walnut Creek, OH 330-893-2273.



