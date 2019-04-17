Anna J. Yoder



70, of 5149 CR 172, Sugarcreek, died Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Aultman Hospital in Canton after a lengthy battle with cancer. She was born in Coshocton County on October 6, 1948, to the late John E. and Anna (Miller) Yoder and married Noah J. Yoder on November 9, 1972. He survives. She is a member of the Old Order Amish Church.



In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Roy (Marilyn) Yoder of Mt. Hope, Edna Mae (Vernon) Miller of Sugarcreek, Ida (Marion) Troyer of Beach City, Iva (David) Raber of Charm, Owen (Mae) Yoder of Walnut Creek, Allen (Jolene) Yoder and Marvin (Regina) Yoder both of Sugarcreek; 26 grandchildren; three sisters, Susie (Roman) Miller of Farmerstown, Edna (Mose) Mast and Fannie (Abe) Miller both of New Bedford; brother-in-law, Ray Hershberger of Walnut Creek; two brothers, Emanuel (Barbara Ann) Yoder of Holmesville and Mose (Katie Mae) Yoder of Trail; and two sisters-in-law Barbara Yoder of Charm and Beth Yoder of Killbuck. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two grandchildren Meera Tate and Joshua David; two brothers Roman and Henry; a sister Ida and 10 infant siblings.



Services will be held on Friday, April 19, 2019 at 9:00 AM at the Yoder residence with Bishop Ben N. Miller officiating. Burial will be in Troyer Cemetery in Walnut Creek Twp., Holmes County. Friends may call anytime Wednesday after 2 PM at the Yoder residence. Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek.



Smith-Varns, 330-852-2141



www.smithfuneral.com Published in The Times Reporter on Apr. 17, 2019