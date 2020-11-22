Anna L. Duncan Anna & Bill Duncan



Together Again



Age 88, of New Philadelphia, passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020, in New Philadelphia's Amberwood Manor. Born November 12, 1932, in Dover, she was a daughter of the late Edward and Ruth Harper Berndt. Anna attended New Philadelphia High School, and, on August 29, 1949, married William R. "Bill" Duncan. The couple shared nearly 62 years of marriage prior to Bill's passing on March 16, 2011. Anna was a homemaker and a member of Holmes United Methodist Church in New Philadelphia. She and Bill were long-time volunteers at Atwood Lake Park, the Atwood Lake Fall Festival and the Twin City Nursing Home. The couple also enjoyed traveling - taking many bus trips over the years, and camping.



Anna is survived by three granddaughters, Nanette Rhoden, Michelle and Sarah Duncan; her sister, Kathleen "Sis" (Jim) Wilds; her many nieces and nephews; and her beloved dog, Scruffy. Besides her parents; and her husband, Bill; Anna was preceded in death by her two infant daughters, Cynthia Rae and Mary Ann Duncan; and her two sons, Timothy A. and William E. Duncan.



A graveside service, which is open to the public, will be held Friday, November 27, at 2 p.m. in Dover Burial Park; Pastor Roger Warnes will officiate. To sign an online guestbook and share a fond memory of Anna, please visit the Obituaries link on the Toland-Herzig website. The family suggests that contributions in Anna's memory be made to Holmes United Methodist Church, 6428 Ripley Rd., New Philadelphia, OH 44663.



