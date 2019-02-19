Anna Mae Raber



69, of Dundee, died Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019 at her residence. She was born in Dover on May 14, 1949 to the late Ervin A. and Iva (Schlabach) Yoder and married Gideon D. Raber on Oct. 12, 1968. He died Nov. 9, 2011. She was a homemaker and member of United Dayspring Church in Berlin.



She is survived by her children, Aden (Karen) Raber of South Carolina, Nettie Raber of New Philadelphia, Geneva (Brian) Miller of Dundee and Stelyn Raber of New Philadelphia; seven grandchildren, Tyranus and Takenya Raber, Mercedes, Talan, Milani and Armani Miller and Kingsley Raber; great-grandson, Jaden Juhasz; sister, Mary (Joe) Miller, Jr., and brother, Eli (Clara) Yoder both of Sugarcreek. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Verba; brother, Aden; and nephew, Firman.



Services will be held on Wednesday at 10 a.m. at United Dayspring Church, 4955 SR 39, Millersburg, with Pastor John Yoder officiating. Burial will be in Union Hill Cemetery in Sugarcreek. Friends may call on Tuesday from 1-4 and 5-8 p.m. and Wednesday from 9-10 a.m. all at United Dayspring Church in Berlin. Arrangements are with Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek.



