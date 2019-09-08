The Times Reporter Obituaries
|
Smith Funeral Home
248 Park Avenue
Bolivar, OH 44612
(330) 874-3113
Calling hours
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
View Map
Graveside service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Leavittsville Cemetery
Leavittsville, OH
View Map
ANNA MAE TOPE


1934 - 2019
ANNA MAE TOPE Obituary
Anna Mae Tope

85, of Bowerston, died Friday September 6, 2019 at Carol Golden Age Retreat Nursing Home. Born June 21, 1934 in Mineral City, she was a daughter of the late Stephen and Rose (Pinter) Eberhardt. She was a homemaker and enjoyed spending time with her family.

Anna is survived by her husband Clinton Tope whom she married October 26, 1951. Also surviving are her 6 children Debbie (Vic) Miller of Leavittsville, Randy (Linda) Tope of Dover, Cliff (Chris) Tope of New Philadelphia, Nancy (Rick) Hicks of Dover, Dolly (Randy) Easterday of Carrollton and Mary (Bob) Campitelli of Sherrodsville; 17 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren; a great great granddaughter and son-in-law Jeff (Bonnie) Schrock of New Philadelphia. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter Anna Marie Schrock, a brother and 3 sisters.

Graveside funeral services will be held Tuesday September 10, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Leavittsville Cemetery in Leavittsville with Pastor Terry Wilcox officiating. Friends may call Monday from 5 to 7 PM at the Lebold-Smith Funeral Home in Bolivar. To share a memory, please visit the funeral home's web site.

www.smithfuneral.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Sept. 8, 2019
