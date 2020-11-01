Anna Marie (Houze) Patrick
Anna and Green Patrick - Together Again
93, passed away Monday, October 19, 2020, in Hennis Care Centre, Dover. Born January 4, 1927, in Dover, she was the daughter of the late Clark and Ruth (Tressel) Houze. Anna graduated from Mineral City High School in 1944, and resided in New Cumberland with her husband, Green Patrick and family. Anna was talented in so many ways. She was especially known for her baking and gardening. When you walked into her home, you were greeted with the scent of cooling bread loaves in the kitchen, filled with nooks and crannies, toasted and covered by homemade jelly. Anna kept a folding card table and weigh scale at the end of her driveway, where she sold vegetables and fresh eggs every summer. Many Atwood Lake travelers stopped for her giant beefsteak tomatoes, green beans and sweet corn - grown from Illinois Super Sweet Corn seeds. Her family would give anything for one more Thanksgiving or Christmas Eve dinner crowded around the adult and kids' table in her kitchen. Anna was a member of Sandy Valley Church of God and her faith in the Lord directed her life. She was able to fill the room with the Holy Ghost when praying for people, loved sharing God's word teaching Bible studies and singing bluegrass gospel songs like I'll Fly Away. The family would like to give special thanks to Pastor Clifford Hughes and his wife Margaret.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Green; her son, Daniel Patrick; her daughter, Sandra Dunn; her grandson, Brian Dunn; and her siblings, Chester, Ray and Shirley Houze. Anna is survived by her loving daughter Karen (Sherman) Burkhart; her son-in-law, James Dunn; her niece, Linda (David) Biker; her grandchildren, Tammy Burkhart, Michael Burkhart and Stacey (Troy) Harvey; her great-grandsons, Jacob (Sara) Harvey and Bryce Harvey; and infant Zachary Harvey, a 5th generation great-great grandson.
As a resident of Hennis since 2013, Anna was very kind and had a smile for everyone. She was a faithful messenger to Christ's unconditional love, as well as a master bingo player - able to manage several boards and never miss a number.
Sadly, because of the COVID-19 virus, services were private. Condolences and memories may be mailed to 8075 Lake Drive N.E., Mineral City, OH 44656, or left at www.toland-herzig.com
.