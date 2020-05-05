Anna R. Dalcolma



99, of Anderson, S.C., and formerly of New Philadelphia, passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, May 3, 2020 surrounded by her family. Born September 22, 1920 in Roswell, she was a daughter of the late Ralph and Carmella Pompy Cusano. Ann was also preceded in death by her husband, Felix "Shorty" Dalcolma on December 24, 1997; eight brothers and sisters, Humbert Cusano, John Cusano, Mary Zucal, Tony Cusano, Rocco Cusano, Lilly Decker, Vic Cusano and Ralph Cusano. Ann was a sweet and loving soul, who had a great sense of humor and a love for people, especially children. One of her greatest joys was spending time with her family and making memories with her grandchildren. Always one to stay active, she enjoyed working in her flower and vegetable gardens. She was also a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in New Philadelphia.



Ann will be sadly missed by her children, Tom (Evelyn) Dalcolma of Worthington, Jane (Mike) Singler, Tami (Phil) Dalcolma-Graebner both of South Carolina; grandchildren, Ryan (Kate) Dalcolma, Lynn (Ryan) Stillwell; great grandchildren, Kylie and Greg Dalcolma, Ethan and Luke Stillwell and many nieces and nephews.



Private family services will be held, with interment in the Sacred Heart Calvary Cemetery at New Philadelphia. The Toland-Herzig Funeral Home and Crematory at Dover is handling arrangements. Those wishing to express their fondest memories of Ann may do so by visiting the online obituaries link on the funeral home's website. Memorial contributions may be made to Pruitt Health Hospice at 1510 N. Fant St. Anderson, SC 29621.



