Anna R. Rambaud 1925-2019
Age 93, of Sandyville, passed away Monday, June 17, 2019. She was born Oct. 4, 1925 in Sandyville, a daughter of the late Ervin and Oley (Shott) Strong, and was a life resident. Anna was a former employee of the East Sparta Ceramic and also an employee of Manor Care at New Philadelphia. She was a member of Sandyville United Methodist Church, enjoyed bowling, playing bingo and cards, and could play the piano by ear.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Earl C. Rambaud,Sr., on Nov. 11, 1963; six sisters and two brothers, Rose Strong, Mary Strong, Verna Strong, Dorothy Snyder, Doris Burkholder, Gladys Strong, Ralph Strong, and Clarence Strong. She is survived by three sons and daughters-in-law, Earl and Sandra Rambaud, Jr., Gary and Sue Rambaud, and Wayne and Karen Rambaud, all of Sandyville; four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, Michelle (Russell) Miller and their children, Logan and Lexi, Jennifer Smith and her daughter, Emilee, Christine (Daryl) Wiley and their children, Brooke, Addison, and Ave, and Kimberly (Kenny Moon) Rambaud.
Services will be held Friday at 11 a.m. in the Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home in Magnolia with Pastor Carl Orphanides officiating. Interment will be in Greenlawn Cemetery in Sandyville. Friends may call Thursday 6-8 p.m. Condolences may be sent to: www.gordonfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Times Reporter on June 18, 2019