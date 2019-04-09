|
Anna Ruth Hodge
Age 89, passed away on April 7, 2019. Anna was born in Club Creek, Tenn. She was the daughter of the late Oscar and Flossie Wilson. She attended Gainsborough High School. Anna is a member of The North Canton Church of Christ and the Hearts of Gold. She participated in many community mission activities at the church, and the church was a large part of her life, and reserved a special place in her heart for babies and young children, and took care of babies in the church nursery for many years. She enjoyed being an excellent housekeeper and homemaker. Anna will be greatly missed by all who knew her and loved her.
Anna is survived by her husband, Robert R. Hodge; her daughter, Cynthia (Cindy) Mitchell of Canton, Ohio; stepson, Sam Morris and his wife, Diane of Bolivar; grandchildren, Ashley Davis Burton of Akron, Ohio, Gina Sanders of Livingston, Texas, Christa Sires of Hearn, Texas, Tiffanie (Richard) Chabot of Magnolia, Tonya (Sean) Mulrooney of North Canton, Ohio, Teresa (Tim) Goss of Bolivar, and five great grandchildren. Besides her parents, Annie was preceded in death by her daughter, Kathy Siers of Houston, Texas; sisters, Francis Ray, Peggy Pig of Gainesboro, Tennessee and Mary Ethel Bailey of Canton, Ohio; brothers, Charles Wayne Wilson, Burnley (Helen) Wilson of Hartville, Ohio, Donald Wilson of Cookeville, Tenn., Robert Steve Wilson, Randel Wilson, Tommy Gene Wilson of Gainesboro, Tenn., and Billy Joe Wilson of Celina, Tenn.; surviving brothers, James Wilson of Sparta, Tenn., Paul (Jeanette) Wilson of Cookeville, Tenn., Bobbie (Joyce) Wilson of Whiteville, Tenn., Roger Bailey of Dayton, Ohio; surviving sisters, Margrit (Doyle) Way of Cookeville, Tenn., Bonnie Jones of Gainesboro, Tenn., Connie Ballard of Gainesboro, Tenn.
Those who wish may make a donation in her name to the North Canton Church of Christ in lieu of flowers. Visitation will be held Thursday from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Reed Funeral Home (NORTH CANTON CHAPEL) 801 Pittsburg Ave NW. where services will be held at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Ted Blackwood officiating. Interment will be held at Sunset Hill Burial Park. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to read the obituary, sign the online guestbook and share fond memories.
Published in The Times Reporter on Apr. 9, 2019