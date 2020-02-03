|
Anna Vesco
85, of Beach City, died Saturday February 1, 2020 at 3:00 AM at the Laurels of Massillon. Born November 23, 1934 in New Philadelphia, she was a daughter of the late George and Thelma (Blackson) Ageos. She was a homemaker and a member of the Church of the Holy Trinity in Bolivar. She was a Rosary maker and a past member of the Zoar V.F.D. Auxiliary.
Her husband, Albert M. Vesco, whom she married December 28, 1954, preceded her in death on September 13, 2019. She is survived by two sons, Richard (Holly) Vesco and Steven Vesco both of Bolivar; a granddaughter, Katelyn; and two nephews, Charles (Lisa) Rininger of Dundee and Todd (Patty) Rininger of Zoarville. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Robert; and a sister-in-law, Fannie Rininger.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Church of the Holy Trinity in Bolivar with Fr. Jeff Coning as Celebrant assisted by Deacon Lyn Houze. Burial will follow in St. Stephens Cemetery in Bolivar. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services at the church. Lebold-Smith Funeral Home in Bolivar is handling the arrangements. To share a memory, please visit the funeral home's web site.
Lebold-Smith
330-874-3113
www.smithfuneral.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Feb. 3, 2020