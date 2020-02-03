The Times Reporter Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith Funeral Home
248 Park Avenue
Bolivar, OH 44612
(330) 874-3113
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Church of the Holy Trinity
Bolivar, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
11:00 AM
Church of the Holy Trinity
Bolivar, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ANNA VESCO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANNA VESCO


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ANNA VESCO Obituary
Anna Vesco

85, of Beach City, died Saturday February 1, 2020 at 3:00 AM at the Laurels of Massillon. Born November 23, 1934 in New Philadelphia, she was a daughter of the late George and Thelma (Blackson) Ageos. She was a homemaker and a member of the Church of the Holy Trinity in Bolivar. She was a Rosary maker and a past member of the Zoar V.F.D. Auxiliary.

Her husband, Albert M. Vesco, whom she married December 28, 1954, preceded her in death on September 13, 2019. She is survived by two sons, Richard (Holly) Vesco and Steven Vesco both of Bolivar; a granddaughter, Katelyn; and two nephews, Charles (Lisa) Rininger of Dundee and Todd (Patty) Rininger of Zoarville. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Robert; and a sister-in-law, Fannie Rininger.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Church of the Holy Trinity in Bolivar with Fr. Jeff Coning as Celebrant assisted by Deacon Lyn Houze. Burial will follow in St. Stephens Cemetery in Bolivar. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services at the church. Lebold-Smith Funeral Home in Bolivar is handling the arrangements. To share a memory, please visit the funeral home's web site.

Lebold-Smith

330-874-3113

www.smithfuneral.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Feb. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ANNA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Smith Funeral Home
Download Now