Anna Virginia Stull
91, a resident of Zoar since 1959, died Saturday April 18, 2020 in her residence. Born January 22, 1929 in Stone Creek, she was a daughter of the late Louis and Grace (Pyle) Varadi. She was a homemaker, formerly worked at East Sparta Ceramics and retired in 1986 from Alsco Anaconda in Sugarcreek after 25 years. She was a member of the Alsco/Arco Retirees.
Her husband, Charles R. Stull, whom she married December 15, 1952, preceded her in death on December 22, 1996. She is survived by four children Charles (Joan) Stull, Jr. of New Philadelphia, Grace A. (Ray) Gingerich of Millersburg, Patti Jo Keith of Millersburg and Jim Stull of Strasburg; grandchildren Erin (Corey) Kandel, Lisa Ann Gingerich, Justin Stull, Jacob (Amanda) Stull, Danielle Stull, Brian Stull and David (Jaclyn) Stull; great grandchildren Christopher Kandel, Sage Kandel, Hayden Kandel, Ashlee Stull, Isabell Stull, Alex Stull, Walker Burrows, Weston Stull and an additional great grandson expected in September; sister Mary Lee Monte of Roswell; four sisters-in-law Geraldine Bonheimer of New Philadelphia, Betty Sharidy of New Philadelphia, Roberta Mason of Georgia, Kay Varadi of Bolivar and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by two grandsons Ryan Allen Gingerich and Charles Stull, III, seven brothers Aaron Rizer, Louis Varadi, Joe Varadi, Bert Varadi, Billy Varadi, Sammy Varadi and Eddie Varadi, six sisters Priscilla Campell, Hester Nedrow, Irma Schriever, Bertha Cappillo, Frances Marie Varadi and Lilian Aubihl. The family would like to thank the staff of Bolivar Medical, Stark Medical, Union Hospital Wound Center, Interim Health nurses Gary and Martha and aides, her niece Marilyn Schriever and Susie Hoffman and Judy Meiser who helped as caregivers in our time of need with mom.
Due to the current health crisis, a family graveside service will be held at Dover Burial Park and a memorial service will be planned at a later date. The Lebold-Smith Funeral Home in Bolivar is handling the arrangements. To share a memory, please visit the funeral home's web site.
Lebold-Smith
330-874-3113
www.smithfuneral.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Apr. 21, 2020