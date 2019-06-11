Home

Annabella (Bella) Harding

Annabella (Bella) Harding Obituary
Annabella (Bella) Harding

age 70, of Greeneville, Tenn., formerly from Roswell, Ohio, passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Signature Healthcare following a brief illness.

Born on March 20, 1949 in Dover, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Robert E. Sr. and Beatrice (Miller) Mercer.

Bella loved puzzle books, watching westerns and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her two daughters; Brenda (Mark) Mowrer of Greeneville, Tenn. and Teri (Christopher) Smolak of Dennison, Ohio; grandchildren, Devin Mowrer, Skyler Smolak and Sierra Smolak; one brother, Gary (Sarah) Mercer of Dover, Ohio, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Bella was preceded in death by her husband, Charles (Dave) Harding; brothers, Robert E. Mercer Jr., and Richard (Dick) Mercer; and sisters, Jean Kimble and Sandra Scott.

In keeping with Bella's wishes, there will be no public visitation or service. Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com. Jeffers Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of atrrangements.
Published in The Times Reporter on June 11, 2019
