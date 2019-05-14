|
|
Annabelle Dorto
84, of Uhrichsville, passed away on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at Aultman Hospital in Canton. Born Jan. 3, 1935 in Cadiz, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Mable (Hinds) Slentz. The last of her family's generation, she was also preceded in death by her siblings, Bertha Gilbert, Dolly Hendricks, Betty Jane Slentz, and Carl, Ralph, Harry, Paul, Jake, David, Raymond, Joseph and John Slentz. Annabelle was the loving mother of Joe (Lois) Dorto, Cindy (Daniel) Cale, and Chris (Kate) Dorto who survive, and Jerry Dorto Jr. and Marie Dorto who have passed. She will also be deeply missed by her grandchildren, Missy Jo (Jose) Cantarero, Cody Cale, Alicia Helmick, and J. D. (Heather) Dorto; seven great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Annabelle was married to the late Jerry Dorto for 18 years. A lifelong area resident, she was a cook at Atwood Lake Lodge and Bassetti's for many years. She was a former member of the Women of the Moose who enjoyed playing cards and Bingo, and she loved her cats and her little dog, Buddy.
Services, officiated by Rev. Larry Malterer, will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 16, at the R.K. Lindsey Funeral Home in Dennison. Interment will follow in Longview Cemetery at Bowerston. Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to .
R.K. Lindsey Funeral Home, Inc.
(740) 922-1970
www.lindseyfh.com
Published in The Times Reporter on May 14, 2019