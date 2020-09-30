Anne R. Erb
Together Again
96, of New Philadelphia, passed away Monday, September 28, 2020 in Aultman Hospital at Canton. Born in Midvale, she was the daughter of the late Attilio and Emma (Gallinari) Dolzani and was a graduate of the former Midvale High School in Midvale. Anne was a homemaker and a longtime member of Sacred Heart Church, the Senior Citizens of Scared Heart, Christian Mother's Altar Society and LCBA.
On March 10, 1945, Anne married Maynard Erb and together shared over 47 years of marriage before his passing in November 1992. Anne was blessed with two sons, Raymond Terry Erb, who is deceased and is survived by her son, Thomas L. Erb, Sr. of North Canton; her former daughter-in-law, Debora Erb of Canton; five grandchildren, Kimberly Sisk of Phoenix, Ariz., Thomas L. Erb Jr. of Wadsworth, Sarah E. Persons of Belhaven, N.C., Kristen Lash and her husband, Matt Griffith of Hampstead, N.C. and Timothy Erb of Charlotte, N.C.; 12 great-grandchildren, Zakari and Ashley Monnot, Adriana and Alexandra Erb, Olivia, Ava and Aidon Persons, Landon and Logan Lash, Jaxie and Lincoln Griffith and Mia Nail and one great-great-granddaughter, Payton Shaye Monnot. Two brothers, Robert and Lenny Dolzani also precede her in death.
The family will greet guests on Saturday, October 3, 2020 from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Father Jeff Coning on Saturday at 10 a.m. in Sacred Heart Catholic Church at New Philadelphia. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery at New Philadelphia. The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Sacred Heart Altar Society, 139 Third Street NE, New Philadelphia, OH 44663. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Anne by visiting the funeral home's website at www.GeibCares.com
