57, of New Philadelphia, passed away Monday, October 28, 2019 in her residence, following a courageous battle with cancer. Born in Dover, she was the daughter of the late Loil K. Kaser and is survived by her mother, Betty J. (Beleininger) Kaser of New Philadelphia. Annette was formerly employed by Diversified Honing of Bolivar where she had worked as a secretary and was a 1981 graduate of New Philadelphia High School. She attended Dennison Foursquare Gospel Church and loved reading, spending time with her family and her cats.

In addition to her mother, Annette is survived by her son, Perry Seevers of Canton, two brothers, Scott E. (Lisa) Kaser of Dover and Keith A. (Cindy) Kaser of New Philadelphia and five grandchildren, Jared, Ean, Toryonna, Jessica and Wyatt.

In keeping with her wishes, Annette is to be cremated through the care of the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia and a memorial service will be held Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 6:30 PM in the Dennison Foursquare Gospel Church with Pastor Rod Phillips officiating. After the service, a reception will follow in the church hall. The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Community Hospice, Truman House, 716 Commercial Avenue SW, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Annette by visiting the funeral home's website at www.GeibCares.com.
Published in The Times Reporter on Oct. 30, 2019
