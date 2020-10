Or Copy this URL to Share

In Loving Memory of



Annette (Kaser) Duvall



1/20/1962 - 10/28/2019



It's been one year ago today that God took you to a better place. It broke our hearts to lose you. We will always have your memories, and in our hearts you hold a place no one could ever fill.



Love Family and Friends



