Annie (Hochstetler) Miller
93, of 32303 TR 272, Fresno, passed away peacefully at her residence on Monday, March 23, 2020 after a brief illness. She was born on Oct. 3, 1926 to the late Martin and Elizabeth (Keim) Hochstetler. She married Andrew D. Miller on Feb. 11, 1947. He passed away on Nov. 25, 2012. Annie was a beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, as well as a homemaker and a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving are her children, Drusilla (late Eli) Coblentz of Wilmot, Monroe (Iva) Miller, Owen (Mary) Miller both of Fresno, David (Edith) Miller of Clare, Mich., Andrew Jr. (Edna) Miller, Betty (Ervin) Miller both of Sugarcreek, Robert (Mary Ellen) Miller of Fresno, John (Linda) Miller of Sugarcreek, Ruth (Henry) Barkman of Fresno, Marty (Esther) Miller, Leroy (Laura Ann) Miller both of St. Ignatius, Mont., and Naomi (Eli) Yoder of the home; a daughter-in-law, Ella (Melvin) Nisly of Fresno; 67 grandchildren; 103 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; four step grandchildren; many step great and step great-great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Iva (Eli) Troyer of Applecreek, and Drusilla (Abe) Weaver of Moore, Mont. In addition to her husband she is preceded in death by a son, Ivan Miller; a daughter-in-law, Sara (Troyer) Miller; two grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; six brothers, Jonas, Mose, Abe, Jacob, Aden, Martin Jr.; and three sisters, Edna, Mary Ann, and Betty.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 25 at the Eli A. Yoder residence 32305 TR 272, Fresno, OH 43824 at 9 a.m. with Bishop Junior MC Yoder officiating. Burial will follow in Raber Cemetery in Crawford Twp. A special thanks to Community Hospice for their kind caregiving to Annie.
Miller Funeral Care – Walnut Creek, OH 330-893-2273.
Published in The Times Reporter on Mar. 24, 2020