ANNIE RUTH MURRAY
Annie Ruth Murray

age 72, of Uhrichsville, died September 23, 2020, at the Truman Community Hospice House in New Philadelphia, Ohio. Annie born July 28, 1948 of Mace McDuffie and Emma Ducker McDuffie in Opelika, Alabama (one of three children). After being separated at a young age, Annie never saw her biological family again. Annie married Owen Butch Murray "Zoomie" as a teenager and moved to Uhrichsville to be with his family.

Annie was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Sammy; and her loving husband, Butch. Surviving is her special friend and guardian of 15 years, Rita Fisher; one special caregiver, Carol Klepatzki; another special caregiver, Sandra Mann; and twp daughters.

A celebration of life memorial service is scheduled to take place October 3, 2020 at the Restoration Center Full Gospel Pentecostal Church in Gnadenhutten, 7550 Wolf Crossing Road, at 1 PM. Dinner to follow provided by her church family. A cemetery service to be held at a later date.

Uhrich-Hostettler English Funeral Home, Inc., 740.922.3153

www.uhefh.com

Published in The Times Reporter on Oct. 1, 2020.
