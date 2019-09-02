|
Annie Sponaugle Bennett Kisamore
102, of Circleville, W.Va., passed away Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 at Pendleton Manor in Franklin. She was born March 1, 1917 at Circleville, W.Va., and was the daughter of the late Harness Adam Sponaugle and Levy Moyer Sponaugle. Mrs. Kisamore was a homemaker and attended the North Fork Baptist Church.
Her first husband, Cletus Bennett, preceded her in death on Oct. 13, 1974 and her second husband, Willard Kisamore, preceded her in death on July 1, 1990. Two sons, Lenza Bennett and Lounova Bennett; five brothers, Oscar Sponaugle, James Sponaugle, Omar Sponaugle, Raymond Sponaugle and Olin Sponaugle; five sisters, Betty Vandevander, Iva Sponaugle, Sallie Sponaugle, Mary Sponaugle and Edith Sponaugle (an infant) also predeceased her. Surviving are two daughters, Mabel (Bob) Lewis of Dover, Ohio, Amanda (Harlan) Judy of Circleville, W.Va; one sister, Eunice Huffman of Aurora, Ohio; eight grandchildren, Diane Koch, Stanley Bennett, Brenda Godsey, Vinnie Bennett, Michael Lewis, Michelle Venzin, Marilyn Beverage and Wesley Judy; nine great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 6–8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019 at Kimble Funeral Home, 80 South Main Street, Franklin. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019 at Cherry Grove Baptist Church with Pastor Ted Bennett officiating. Interment will be at the Bennett-Judy Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at www.kimblefuneralhome.com. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Kimble Funeral Home,
304-358-7898
