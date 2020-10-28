Antoinette T. "Netta" English



89, of Dover, passed away peacefully in the Park Village Health Care Center on Monday, October 26, 2020. Netta was born on April 3, 1931, in Dover, and was a daughter of the late Guy "Charles" and Olga Ianelli Oddi. She was also preceded in death by her husband, William J. "Bill"



English on January 10, 2014; son, Daniel English; brother, Joe Oddi; brother-in-law, Byron Ball; nephew, David Ball and great niece, Gina Harper. Netta was a devoted homemaker, but she and her sister, Florence, enjoyed making spaghetti sauce and meatballs at her sons restaurant, Giuseppe's. She was also a dedicated member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Dover.



Netta is survived by her daughter, Christine (Christopher) Helbling of Dover; grandchildren, Sara (Adam) Studeny of North Canton; David Helbling and partner, Terry Rastetter, of Canton; great grandson, Henry Studeny, who always made her smile; sister, Florence Ball of Dover; nephew, Joseph (Jean) Ball; nieces, Cathy Harper, Carrie (Zach) Lendon; sister in law, Sandra Coutts.



Private graveside services will be held in the St. Joseph Calvary Cemetery at Dover. The Toland-Herzig Funeral Home and Crematory at Dover is handling arrangements. Those wishing to express their fondest memories of Netta may do so by visiting the online obituaries link on the funeral home's website. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church or to Community Hospice.



