1/1
ARCHIE LEE GARDER Sr.
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ARCHIE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Archie Lee Gardner, Sr.

88, of Gnadenhutten, passed away on the morning of Sunday, October 11, 2020, at Riverside Manor Nursing and Rehab Center in Newcomerstown, Ohio. Archie was born June 6, 1932 on his grandparents' farm near Stillwater, Ohio, the only child of the late Lee A. and Stella (Lopenski) Gardner. He was a 1950 graduate of Freeport High School.

On July 12, 1952, Archie married the late Orpha Luella Huston, with whom he shared 65 years before her passing in 2017. Together, they were the parents of four children, three of whom survive: Arlene Jacobs of Guernsey, Archie (Rhonda) Gardner, Jr. of Gnadenhutten, and Alison (Mark) Campbell of Port Washington; four grandchildren: Blake Gardner, Brant (Tiffany) Gardner, Brooke (David) LeBlanc, all of Gnadenhutten, and Dr. Brett Jacobs of Guernsey; six great-grandchildren: Asher, London, and Ryker LeBlanc, and Cruz, Crozby, and Creed Gardner, and four precious honorary grandchildren: Kimmy, Josh, Camden, and Everly. Archie was Korean War Veteran, serving as a combat medic with the United States Army. Over the years, Archie worked at Belden Brick Co. and Culligan, before retiring from Gen. Corp following 28 years of service. For 22 years, he also served as the sexton for the Gnadenhutten-Clay Union Cemetery. Archie spent his entire life devoted to his farm, where he worked almost every day. He enjoyed watching his grandchildren and great-grandchildren growing up and loved watching them play sports. He spent many hours sitting on his front porch swings, enjoying the birds, animals, and clouds. Archie will always be remembered as "the man without a shirt". In addition to his parents and wife, Archie was preceded in death by a daughter, Annette Gardner; and a son-in-law, Bobby Jacobs.

Calling hours will be held Friday, October 16, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Koch Funeral Home, LLC of Gnadenhutten, 244 N. Walnut Street. Following cremation, a private burial service will be held with Rev. Tom Klaserner officiating and military honors performed by the Newcomerstown Veterans Honor Guard. Memorial contributions may be made to the Newcomerstown Veterans Honor Guard, P.O. Box 742, Newcomerstown, Ohio 43832. Online condolences may be made at: www.kochfhgnaden.com Archie's family would like to extend their thanks and appreciation for the care given to him by the staffs at Community Hospice Truman House and Riverside Manor Nursing and Rehab Center.

Koch, Gnadenhutten

740-254-4200

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Reporter on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Koch Funeral Home - Gnadenhutten
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Koch Funeral Home - Gnadenhutten
244 N. Walnut St.
Gnadenhutten, OH 44629
(740) 254-4200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Koch Funeral Home - Gnadenhutten

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved