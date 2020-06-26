Arthur J. Kolb
93, passed away at his home on Wednesday June 24th, 2020. He was born in Dresden on Oct. 25th, 1926 to the late Agnes and Louis Kolb Sr. Art is survived by his children, Rodney (Paula) Kolb, Nancy (John) Wells and Sherry (Dave) Thomas; grandchildren, Rod (Jamea) Kolb, Michelle (Vic) Hottinger, Marc (Jeanette) Wells, April (Dan) Snyder and Brooke (Skyler) Hanby; great-grandchildren Rod, Vic, Destiny, Marcus, Aliya, and Cole and many friends. Along with his parents, Art is preceded in death by his sister, Francis Kolb; brother, Louis (Evelyn) Kolb Jr. and Grace Kolb.
Friends may call at The Miller Funeral Home, 639 Main St., Coshocton on Saturday June 27th, 2020 from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. with funeral services being held the next day, Sunday June 28th at 11 a.m. An online memorial can be found at www.themillerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times Reporter on Jun. 26, 2020.