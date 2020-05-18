Ariel Lynn Stout



Age 19 of Strasburg, passed away unexpectedly on May 14, 2020 as the result of an automobile accident. She was born in Cambridge on Oct. 14, 2000 to Charles Stout and Heidi Warren. Ariel is preceded in death by two great grandfathers, Larry D. Rowland and Charles Taylor; and a grandfather, Herman Mehaffey. Ariel was a 2020 graduate of Strasburg high school, and the Buckeye Career center where she participated in the floriculture program, she was a member of the Strasburg high school softball team, and was an accomplished artist. Ariel enjoyed the annual summer family trips to Myrtle Beach, but her greatest joy was being a mother to Zayler.



Survivors include her parents, Heidi Warren (Rich) of Strasburg, and CJ Stout (Sarah) of Port Washington; her son, Zayler Lee Stout-Kaiser; a brother, Brody Stout of Port Washington; great grandparents, Carol (Dennis) Thomas, Amy Rowland, Clyde(Joyce) Warren, and Delores Whyde Taylor; grandparents, Brenda Taylor Stout, Loren (Kathy) Stout, and Ron (Sheri) Warren; several aunts and uncles including, Clarke (Natalie), Billy, Grant (Courtney), Michelle (Donald) and Jennifer (Tom); numerous great aunts, uncles and cousins, and her boyfriend, Camden Elliott.



Graveside services will be held on Wednesday May 20, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Northwood cemetery with Evan. Woody Biggs officiating, the public is invited to attend and observe current Covid-19 guidelines. Thorn-Black funeral home in Cambridge with arrangements.



Thorn-Black Funeral Home



740-439-1365



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store