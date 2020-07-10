Arleina M. Jordan



"Together Again"



94, of Midvale, passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Schoenbrunn Healthcare in New Philadelphia. Born on February 14, 1926, in New Philadelphia, she was the daughter of Francis and Elizabeth (Renicker) Garrett. She married William Jordan on December 7, 1946. The couple enjoyed traveling together. He preceded her in death on April 13, 2007. She was also preceded in death by three brothers; Cecil, Curtis, and Orland Garrett; two sisters; Viola Corpman, and Thelma Menefee; and her brother-in-law, Jim Locker. She worked as a Cashier at Graff Company in New Philadelphia for many years.



She is survived by her brother, Charles "Chuck" (Clara) Garrett; and her sister, Frances Locker both of New Philadelphia; along with several nieces and nephews.



A graveside service will take place at East Avenue Cemetery in New Philadelphia on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. with Pastor Brian Flood officiating. The Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory in Dover has been entrusted with arrangements. To sign an online guestbook for Arleina, visit the obituary link on the funeral home's website.



