Arlene B. Engstrom
Together Again
85, of Freeport, passed away at her home on Tuesday, October 15, 2019. Born February 23, 1934 in Guernsey Co., near Freeport, Ohio, she was a daughter of the late Lewis Edward and Loda Mae (Gatchell) Beckley. Arlene was a 1952 graduate of Freeport High School and a lifelong area resident. On February 21, 1952, she married Richard Dean Engstrom with whom she enjoyed nearly 60 years of marriage until his passing on February 9, 2012. She and Dick are survived by five sons, Richard Jr. (Patty), Rodney (Jeannie), Blaine, Dennis (Tina), and Jody Engstrom; a daughter, Tena (Randy) Stine; 15 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren. Arlene is also survived by her sister, Veronica Miller; brother, Kenny Beckley; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Lois Jean Gatchell; brothers, Junior, Gene and Charles Beckley; and grandson, Elijah Stine.
A devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker, Arlene enjoyed gardening and tending her flower beds and volunteering with 4-H. Most of all, she treasured the time that she spent with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also worked for the Freeport Press for over 18 years, had cooked at Chuck's Country Kitchen for a time, and had helped her husband with his business – Dick's Auction House – for 15 years.
Services, officiated by Pastor Jim McConnell, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 18, in the R. K. Lindsey Funeral Home in Dennison. Interment will follow beside her beloved husband in Greenmont Union Cemetery at Freeport. Visitation will be 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice.
Published in The Times Reporter on Oct. 17, 2019