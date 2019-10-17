Home

POWERED BY

Services
R. K. Lindsey Funeral Home, Inc. - Dennison
26 Grant St.
Dennison, OH 44621
(740)922-1970
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
R. K. Lindsey Funeral Home, Inc. - Dennison
26 Grant St.
Dennison, OH 44621
View Map
Service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
R. K. Lindsey Funeral Home, Inc. - Dennison
26 Grant St.
Dennison, OH 44621
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Greenmont Union Cemetery
Freeport, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Arlene Engstrom
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arlene B. Engstrom


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arlene B. Engstrom Obituary
Arlene B. Engstrom

Together Again

85, of Freeport, passed away at her home on Tuesday, October 15, 2019. Born February 23, 1934 in Guernsey Co., near Freeport, Ohio, she was a daughter of the late Lewis Edward and Loda Mae (Gatchell) Beckley. Arlene was a 1952 graduate of Freeport High School and a lifelong area resident. On February 21, 1952, she married Richard Dean Engstrom with whom she enjoyed nearly 60 years of marriage until his passing on February 9, 2012. She and Dick are survived by five sons, Richard Jr. (Patty), Rodney (Jeannie), Blaine, Dennis (Tina), and Jody Engstrom; a daughter, Tena (Randy) Stine; 15 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren. Arlene is also survived by her sister, Veronica Miller; brother, Kenny Beckley; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Lois Jean Gatchell; brothers, Junior, Gene and Charles Beckley; and grandson, Elijah Stine.

A devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker, Arlene enjoyed gardening and tending her flower beds and volunteering with 4-H. Most of all, she treasured the time that she spent with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also worked for the Freeport Press for over 18 years, had cooked at Chuck's Country Kitchen for a time, and had helped her husband with his business – Dick's Auction House – for 15 years.

Services, officiated by Pastor Jim McConnell, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 18, in the R. K. Lindsey Funeral Home in Dennison. Interment will follow beside her beloved husband in Greenmont Union Cemetery at Freeport. Visitation will be 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice.
Published in The Times Reporter on Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arlene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now