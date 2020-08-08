1/
Arlene Beatty
{ "" }
Arlene Beatty

83, of Steubenville, Ohio, passed away Aug. 6, 2020 at Trinity Medical Center West, Steubenville. She was born Feb. 25, 1937 in Bowerston, Ohio, a daughter of the late Wayne and Ethel (Leggett) Timmerman. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, James M. Beatty; and siblings, Bea Dunlap, Mary Scott, Arthur "Bud" Timmerman, Raymond "Red" Timmerman, Wilma Covington, Kenny Timmerman, and Bob Timmerman. Arlene was a member of the Richmond Presbyterian Church where she had served as a Deaconess. She formerly worked for Scio Pottery and was a nurse's aid at Sunny Slope Nursing Home in Bowerston. She was also co-owner of A & J Driver Training.

Arlene is survived by her daughters, Lori Beatty of Steubenville, Ohio and Jan (Richard) Elliott of Richmond, Ohio; granddaughter, Kylie (Jon) Eick of Unionport, Ohio; and great-grandbaby Eick is on the way; and many special nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received at the Everhart-Bove Funeral Home, 685 Canton Rd., Wintersville on Sunday from 2 PM until time of funeral services at 4 PM with Pastor Dixie Hendricks officiating. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Valley Hospice. Send condolences online at www.everhart-bovefuneralhomes.com.

Everhart-Bove Funeral Home, 740-264-5252

Published in The Times Reporter on Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Everhart-Bove Funeral Service Inc
685 Canton Rd
Wintersville, OH 43953
(740) 264-5252
