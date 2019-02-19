Home

R. K. Lindsey Funeral Home, Inc. - Dennison
26 Grant St.
Dennison, OH 44621
(740)922-1970
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
R. K. Lindsey Funeral Home, Inc. - Dennison
26 Grant St.
Dennison, OH 44621
Service
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
R. K. Lindsey Funeral Home, Inc. - Dennison
26 Grant St.
Dennison, OH 44621
Interment
Following Services
Freeport's Greenmont Union Cemetery.
83, of Freeport, formerly of the Cleveland area, passed away at her home on Sunday, February 17, 2019, after a period of

declining health. Born May 12, 1935, in Cleveland, she was a daughter of the late Harold Herbert and Roberta Alma (Stearns) Harrison. Arlene grew up in North Olmsted and was a 1954 graduate of North Olmsted High School. She was a supervisor for Cleveland Public Library for 22 years. In retirement, she and her husband, Timothy P. McCormack whom she wed on May 12, 1994, made their home in Freeport where for the past 15 years she was active in her new community. She volunteered for the Tuscarawas County Senior Citizens and had also been active with the Freeport Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary and Freeport Lions Club. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, boating and fishing.

She will be deeply missed by her surviving family which includes, along with her husband, two children and four stepchildren: Karen (Steven) Passafiume, Christine (James) Ruane, Jeffrey (Betsy) McCormack, Dr. Michael (Kristen) McCormack, Colleen (Kevin) Kmetz and Dr. Timothy (Thomas) McCormack; 10 grandchildren: Jessica, Daniel, Evelyn, Kellan, Nolan, Ella, Renny, Ava, Enzo and Liam; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Edith Nealy.

Services, officiated by Pastor David Koch, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 21st., at the R.K. Lindsey

Funeral Home in Dennison. Interment will follow in Freeport's Greenmont Union Cemetery. Visitation will be 4:00 p.m. to

7:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home. In lieu of

flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the

R.K. Lindsey Funeral Home, Inc.

(740) 922-1970

www.lindseyfh.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Feb. 19, 2019
