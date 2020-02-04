|
Arlene M. (Shetler) Yoder
of Walnut Creek, died Monday, February 3, 2020 at Walnut Hills Nursing Home, under Hospice Care, following a period of declining health. She was born in Indiana on October 10, 1931 to the late Moses J.E. and Elizabeth (Miller) Miller and married Melvin E. Shetler who died November 15, 2003. She then married Eli J.C. Yoder who died October 14, 2007. She was a homemaker and a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
She is survived by her two daughters, Mary Ellen (Dwayne A.) Troyer of Sugarcreek and Esther Yoder of Walnut Creek; eight step children: Lucinda Yoder, Judy Yoder, Cletus (Norma) Yoder, and Lovina (Edwin) Yoder all of Sugarcreek, Johnny (Barb) Yoder of Florida, Edith (Steve) Engbretson of Idaho, Catherine (Paul) Matovich of Illinois and Ellen (Steve) Yoder of Sugarcreek;10 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; 27 step grandchildren, 29 step great grandchildren; three sisters: Gladys Troyer of Millersburg, Mary Wagler of Hartville, and Betty (Aden) Miller of Millersburg; two sisters-in-law, Ada Miller of Millersburg and Ann Miller of Wooster; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husbands, she was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Ray A. Yoder; two great grandsons, Jordan Niel Kaufman and Thomas Barkman; two brothers, Glen Miller of Millersburg and Wilbur Miller of Wooster; a sister, Niva Coblentz of Walnut Creek; and brothers-in-law, Ivan J. Troyer of Millersburg and Roman Coblentz of Walnut Creek.
Services will be held on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 9:00 AM at the Emanuel Schlabach residence, 3170 State Route 39, Millersburg, with Bishop Matthew Beachy officiating. Burial will be in the Miller Cemetery in Walnut Creek Twp., Holmes County. Friends may call anytime time at the Emanuel Schlabach residence. Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek. A special Thank You to Mony and Mary Esther Schlabach, Hospice of Holmes County, and the nursing staff of the Walnut Hills Campus.
Published in The Times Reporter on Feb. 4, 2020