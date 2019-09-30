|
Arletta J. Reed
100, of New Philadelphia, died Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 at Park Village Southside in New Philadelphia following a short period of declining health. She was born in Baltic on Feb. 18, 1919 to the late Charles and Caroline (Hackenbracht) Deich and married Ralph Reed on July 17, 1958. He died on June 13, 1964. She had worked at the former Heller Bros. Tool and Die in Newcomerstown for 43 years, was a member of the Zion United Church of Christ in Baltic and enjoyed taking bus trips, gardening, caring for animals; her dogs, pet rabbit and chipmunks, and feeding and watching the birds.
She is survived by her nieces and nephews, Jim (Judy) Stingel of Delaware, Lana (Bill) Bellah of Michigan, Norma (late Bernie) Shupp of Cleveland, and Lynn (Ada) Eiler, Pam (Darrell) Stein, and LuAnne (Atlee) Erb all of Baltic and many great nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, Carl Deich; two sisters, Maxine Eiler and Esther Stingel; niece, SueAnne Eiler; and nephew, Keith Eiler.
Services will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek with burial following in East State Street Cemetery in Newcomerstown. Friends may call on Tuesday 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
