The Times Reporter Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith Funeral Home
115 Andreas Dr
Sugarcreek, OH 44681
(330) 852-2141
Calling hours
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Smith Funeral Home
115 Andreas Dr
Sugarcreek, OH 44681
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Smith Funeral Home
115 Andreas Dr
Sugarcreek, OH 44681
View Map
Burial
Following Services
East State Street Cemetery
Newcomerstown, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Arletta Reed
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arletta J. Reed


1919 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arletta J. Reed Obituary
Arletta J. Reed

100, of New Philadelphia, died Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 at Park Village Southside in New Philadelphia following a short period of declining health. She was born in Baltic on Feb. 18, 1919 to the late Charles and Caroline (Hackenbracht) Deich and married Ralph Reed on July 17, 1958. He died on June 13, 1964. She had worked at the former Heller Bros. Tool and Die in Newcomerstown for 43 years, was a member of the Zion United Church of Christ in Baltic and enjoyed taking bus trips, gardening, caring for animals; her dogs, pet rabbit and chipmunks, and feeding and watching the birds.

She is survived by her nieces and nephews, Jim (Judy) Stingel of Delaware, Lana (Bill) Bellah of Michigan, Norma (late Bernie) Shupp of Cleveland, and Lynn (Ada) Eiler, Pam (Darrell) Stein, and LuAnne (Atlee) Erb all of Baltic and many great nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, Carl Deich; two sisters, Maxine Eiler and Esther Stingel; niece, SueAnne Eiler; and nephew, Keith Eiler.

Services will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek with burial following in East State Street Cemetery in Newcomerstown. Friends may call on Tuesday 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Smith-Varns

330-852-2141

www.smithfuneral.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Sept. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arletta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Smith Funeral Home
Download Now