Arthur "Carrol" Holloway
99, of Dover, died peacefully on Friday, March 22, 2019, in the Park Village Health Care Center. Born December 25, 1919 in Bluford, Illinois, he was the son of the late Lawrence and Cora McConnaughay Holloway. Carrol was also preceded in death by his wife, Irene Cottrell Holloway, on March 26, 2005; and a sister, Joyce Smith. Carrol was the owner and operator of Holloway Tool in Dover for over 40 years. He was a Navy Veteran of World War II, and was a member of the VFW and American Legion, both in Florida.
He is survived by his children: Tommy Holloway of New Philadelphia, Gary (Sandie) Holloway of Illinois, Cheryl Holloway of Dover; sister, Margie Jones of Illinois; seven grandchildren and many great and great-great grandchildren.
Cremation has been entrusted to the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home and Crematory at Dover. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 30th., at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home with Rev. David Wing officiating. Friends may call at the funeral home one hour prior to the service on Saturday. Those wishing to express their fondest memories of Carrol may do so by visiting the online obituaries link on the funeral home's website.
Published in The Times Reporter on Mar. 27, 2019