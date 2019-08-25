|
|
Arthur L. Studd
of Newcomerstown passed away August 12, 2019 at the age of 93. He was a policeman for the City of Newcomerstown for many years and later worked as an electrician.
He is survived by daughters, Penny (Mark) Hardesty and Frances (Matt) Howton; granddaughters, Barbara Eckelberry Fluhart, Cheryl Eckelberry Barr, and Georgia Hardesty Shivers; great-grandchildren, Justin Morris, Lance Dillehay, Brooke Fluhart, Tayler Shivers, Nathan Fluhart, Ashton Shivers and Riley Fluhart; and great-great-grandchildren, Kennedy Fluhart and RJ Page. In addition to his parents, Arthur is preceded in death by his first wife, Bernadine Dawson Studd and second wife, Marie Studd.
In keeping with the families wishes, no public services are planned. Condolences can be shared with the family online at www.heritagecremationsociety.com.
Heritage Cremation Society
800-864-2295
Published in The Times Reporter on Aug. 25, 2019