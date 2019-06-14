Home

Toland-Herzig Funeral Homes & Crematory
803 N Wooster Ave
Dover, OH 44622
(330) 343-6132
Calling hours
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory
803 N Wooster Ave
Dover, OH
Funeral service
Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory
803 N Wooster Ave
Dover, OH
Arthur P. "Art" Keener Obituary
Arthur P. "Art" Keener

Age 89, of Dover, passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in Dover's Hennis Care Centre. Born July 21, 1929, in Dover, he was a son of the late George V. and Iva I. Porter Keener. Art graduated from Dover High School in 1947, and went on to serve honorably with the United States Army. On April 28, 1951, he married the former Doris J. White, who survives. Art was employed by The Timken Company for 35 years, retiring in 1981. He then worked for the City of Dover as a school crossing guard for 29 years - Art was a familiar face at the intersection of Union and E. Shafer Avenues near South Elementary School. He was a member of Dover's Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church; Tuscarawas Lodge No. 59 F.& A.M., Dover, 32nd degree Scottish Rite; and a life member of New Philadelphia Lodge No. 510 B.P.O.E. Foremost, Art loved his large family and time spent with them. He enjoyed fishing on Lake Erie, vacationing with Doris and the couple's friends, and gardening around his home.

In addition to his loving wife, Doris, Art is survived by his children, Paula Wolfe, Patty (Brent) Haynes, Mark (Lynn) Keener, Pam (Jeff) Keller and Janet (Ernie) Kleski; his fifteen grandchildren; and his sixteen great-grandchildren. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Shane Porter; his son-in-law, Ron Wolfe; his siblings, Ruth Devore, Dorothy Barker, Kathleen "Katy" Jackson, Dave, Reuben, Meryln "Mike" and Joe Keener.

Family and friends are invited to call at the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory, Dover, on Saturday, June 15, 5 - 8 p.m. A funeral service will be held Sunday, June 16, at 1 p.m. in the funeral home with Pastor Donald L. Rice Jr. officiating. Military rites will be conducted following the service, and afterward, there will be a lunch in the Toland-Herzig Monarch Center on the Boulevard in Dover. To sign an online guestbook and share a fond memory of Art, please visit the Obituaries link on the funeral home's website. The family suggests that, instead of flowers, contributions in Art's memory be made to Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 216 N. Wooster Ave., Dover, OH 44622, or, Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave. S.W., New Philadelphia, OH 44663.
Published in The Times Reporter on June 14, 2019
