ARTHUR PAUL POULSON
1945 - 2020
It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Arthur Paul Poulson on Saturday, July 11, 2020 after a period of declining health. Art was born on November 4, 1945 in Millersburg, Ohio, and was the son of William A. and Victoria M. (Lengacher) Poulson. He graduated from the last graduating class of Millersburg High School, the class of 1964, attended Ohio State University, and served two years in the US Army, stationed in Germany.

On December 3, 1971 he married Jody A. DeWitt, a loving wife and mother. They had two children, Adam D. and Emily Sue, whom they loved dearly. Emily passed away on October 25, 1984 at the age of 7. Jody, his treasured wife and his parents also preceded Art in death. Art had a long career in real estate. He was a Holmes County realtor for 42 years. He owned and operated County-wide Realty and later RE Appraisals. Art was known for his integrity in sales and appraisals. Art was a faithful lifelong member of St. John's Evangelical and Reformed Church which is now the St. John's Evangelical Covenant of Millersburg. The church was an important part of his life. Art enjoyed working on his acerage and in his yard. He enjoyed golfing and was an avid Cleveland Indians baseball fan. Art loved spending time with family and his many friends and will always be known for his kind and gentle spirit.

Art is survived by his siblings; sister, Ann (Richard) Price of Sugarland, Texas, brother, John (Glenda) Poulson of Millersburg, Ohio, sister, Linda Ellis (partner, Russel Geiger) of Mt. Vernon, Ohio and sister, Bonnie (Steven) McKelvey of Coshocton, Ohio; many nieces and nephews; and his companion, Vicki Lewis of New Philadelphia, Ohio who gave him great comfort and joy for the past 10 years of his life.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. John's Church of Millersburg with Pastor Sara Charlton officiating. Burial will take place in Oak Hill Cemetery, Millersburg, Ohio, where military rites will be conducted by the Killbuck VFW. Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the church. Those wishing to share a memory or make online condolences may do so by visiting: www.alexanderfhinc.com

Alexander Funeral Home, 330-674-4811

Published in The Times Reporter on Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
14
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
St. John's Church
JUL
15
Funeral service
11:00 AM
St. John's Church
Funeral services provided by
Alexander Funeral Home
8612 Ohio 39
Millersburg, OH 44654
(330) 674-4811
