Atlee D. Miller



93, of 5598 County Road 172, Millersburg, Ohio, died on June 6, 2020, at his residence following a brief period of declining health. He was born May 23, 1927, in Holmes County, Ohio, to the late David E. and Mahala (Gingerich) Miller. He was a member of the Amish Church, District 186.



On April 23, 1953, he married Mary J. Beachy, who preceded him in death by four months. He was a retired farmer, trim carpenter, tour guide, an avid Bible reader and gifted story teller. Surviving are nine children: David (Linda) Miller of Berlin, Paul (Barbara Ann) Miller of Walnut Creek, Daniel (Mae) Miller of the home, Naomi (Roy Hershberger, Jr.) of Berlin, Ruth (David Miller) of Millersburg, Rebecca (David Yoder) of Wilmot, Christina (Roy Miller Jr.) of Mt Eaton, Marianna (Dean Wengerd) of Chuckey, TN, and Barbara (Duane Schlabach) of Monticello, KY. Also 47 grandchildren, 50 great grandchildren; sister, Martha (late Ben) Raber of Millersburg, brother-in-law, Atlee (late Nettie) Troyer of Sugarcreek; brother, Roy D (late Nettie) Miller of Lott, TX; sister, Amanda (late Marvin) Troyer of Berlin; sister-in-law, Mary (Joe) Miller, sister, Esta (late Dan) Borntrager; and brother, David Jr. (Mary Ann) Miller, all of Millersburg. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary; his parents; stillborn son, Steven; sister, Nettie Troyer; brother, Andrew Miller; brothers-in-law: Ben Raber, Marvin Troyer, and Dan Borntrager; sister-in-law, Nettie Miller; granddaughters, Leah Lynette and Ann Elizabeth (daughters of Daniel and Mae), Leah Anne (daughter of Naomi and Roy Jr), Bethany (stillborn daughter of Christina and Roy Jr), and one great grandson Jase Everett (son of Jason and Mary Jane Schrock).



Funeral services will be on Tuesday, June 9th., 2020 at 9:00 AM at the Daniel Miller residence at 5590 County Road 172, with Bishop Michael Ray Miller officiating. Burial will follow at the C.O. Schlabach Cemetery at 5977 State Route 515, in Walnut Creek Township. Friends may call at the residence after 2:00 PM on Sunday, June 7th., and any time after 10:00 AM Monday, June 8th. Due to coronavirus precautions, the family will observe a no handshaking policy. The family expresses their gratitude to LifeCare Hospice and Miller Funeral Care for their caring assistance during this time.



